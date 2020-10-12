Advertisement

Utility company makes donation to tree charity following derecho

Trees lay damaged in Cedar Rapids following the August 10, 2020, derecho.
Trees lay damaged in Cedar Rapids following the August 10, 2020, derecho.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Source
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRIMES, Iowa (KCRG) - An energy company that serves parts of Iowa has made a donation to a local charity assisting with derecho recovery efforts, company officials said on Monday.

Black Hills Energy said that it donated a total of $40,000 to Trees Forever, with the donation being directed toward its Planting Hope initiative. The charity started that program to help replant trees which were destroyed in the August 10 derecho. The donation will be spread out over a two-year period.

“Partnering with Trees Forever to help our communities with local tree planting projects leaves a legacy impact on our communities," Shirley Welte, Black Hills Energy vice president of gas operations, said, in a statement.

Half of the donation was provided by the company’s Iowa operations team, which was then matched by the corporation.

Black Hills Energy officials said they have worked with Trees Forever since 1992 to facilitate thousands of trees planted within its service area.

