Tribute planned at UNI for student killed in crash

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - People will be given the opportunity to mourn the loss of a student at the University of Northern Iowa on Monday evening, according to school officials.

The school announced plans for a commemoration of the life of Isaac Roerig, 19, after his death in a vehicular incident. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Lawther Field on Monday.

Roerig was struck by a passing semi-truck while he was standing outside of his vehicle on an overpass on U.S. Highway 20 at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, October 9. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The school said the gathering will feature students and faculty from the university’s school of music, where Roerig was studying music education. The Panther Marching Band will also participate.

