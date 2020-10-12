Second giveaway of pet food for derecho victims held after high demand at first

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People recovering from the August 10 derecho were able to get a little peace of mind for their furry friends over the weekend, thanks to some local volunteers and donors.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control held a contactless, drive-thru pet food giveaway for derecho victims on Sunday afternoon. Volunteers gave away items on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Everybody loves their pet. It’s one of the things unfortunately when something like this happens, sometimes it isn’t at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts because the roof blown off or their cars got crunched And their if their dog and cat needs some food, and there is just not enough money left over,” Ronald Schlabs, with Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control, said.

The group held a similar event a few weeks ago, but supplies ran out in less than an hour. In response, they organized another event and started it earlier than last time. They did this in hopes of getting more supplies to more families who need it.

Several organizations, including Purina, donated the items used in the giveaway.

