Rain moves through this morning, windy & cooler afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain continues to move through eastern Iowa this morning, we should see clearing fairly quickly once the rain moves out by the early afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds could also gust upwards of 40 mph throughout the day, even after the rain moves out.

Winds look to die down overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Dry weather moves in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will briefly warm into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before falling into the 50s for the rest of the week.

