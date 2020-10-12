Advertisement

Mya Strong fundraiser hosts softball tournament for second-consecutive year

Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mya Gilchrist is 14 years old, and says softball is by far her number one favorite sport.

“I like softball because I get to hang out with my friends and play the game, have fun," Gilchrist said.

Which made a tournament at Prospect Meadows on this weekend so special. Gilchrist hasn’t been able to play the game herself for some time.

“This all started because this is Mya’s third round of chemo," said Mya’s father David Gilchrist. "She was first diagnosed with the brain tumor when she was 18 months old.”

Mya is now 14 years old, and is currently in her third battle with brain cancer.

“She’s finished 22 months of chemo so far and she has another 12 months ago,” said Mya’s mother Brooke Gilchrist.

But this time was different.

“This is the round where she really decided hey, since we’ve had so much support let’s see if we can raise some money for other kids that aren’t so lucky and as fortunate as I am that have had so much support.” said David.

Mya came up with the idea to start Mya Strong, a fundraising effort not for her own battle, but for those less fortunate going through the same fight.

“Laying in the university and stuff and just sick from chemo and stuff so I was like, I don’t need the money I’m fine, I’m getting through this." Mya said. "Its other people who need the money not me.”

The event is in its second year after raising over $6,000 last year. Walking around the facility it was clear that even though she wasn’t playing, Mya was having the best day of anyone there.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be walking today, where I am and I’m just happy that I’m out." Gilchrist said. “The days that I am sick, I’m not mad because I know that I’ll have good days after to play and have fun and do what I do,"

What she does and what she’s all about is being happy. Even after going through so much in her life already, and with a battle still ahead. Mya still has more than enough positive energy that nothing will stand in her way.

“Here I am today, hanging out having fun, not caring about what’s going on in life, just having fun and getting stuff done.” Gilchrist said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson switches to vegan diet

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson will have a much different look after switching to a vegan diet this offseason.

Sports

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson switches to vegan diet

Updated: 6 hours ago

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol Fish: Sunday, October 11, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Time for the Monday, October 5, 2020, edition of John's Big Ol' Fish!

Latest News

Sports

Iowa State offense dominates Texas Tech, Cyclones improve to 3-0 in Big 12

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa State improved to 3-0 in the Big 12 after dominating Texas Tech on Saturday, 31-15.

Sports

Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament filled with ranked teams

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Six ranked teams were featured in the Cedar Rapids Jefferson volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Sports

Tipton’s Shumaker and Regina’s Bartles win North Linn Invite

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Solon swept the team titles at the North Linn cross country invite.

Sports

Jefferson Volleyball Invitational

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT

Sports

North Linn Cross Country Invite

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT

Sports

Red-hot Regals top Highland 56-19 to close out regular season 6-1

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
The Regina Regals defeated the Highland Huskies 56-19 on Friday night to close their regular season with a 6-1 record.