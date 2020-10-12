Advertisement

Mobile home community starts neighborhood association over property management concerns

Marion, Iowa
Marion, Iowa
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -

A group of people living in Marion Village Mobile Home Community have joined together to address concerns over their out-of-state property management company. The group said in their second meeting on Sunday that they feel like they have not been heard by management. Nearly 80 people are not part of the new neighborhood association.

“A lot of people were saying they wanted someone to talk to management for them or they needed to have management hear them,” Lucy Mills, the group’s new president said.

Mills said she surveyed her neighbors to find many people had concerns about a cockroach infestation that’s only gotten worse after the derecho, but also things like rising rent and water bills.

“They are astronomical for a lot of people. We are living in a low income, a lot of these people are low income seniors, so having a nice affordable place to live is important,” Mills said.

Mills said the property management company, Yes Communities, based out of Colorado, sent out a letter to people in the park that added new rules that don’t match tenants' and homeowners' previous agreements. Things like no window air conditioners, restrictions on indoor window coverings and lattice around homes.

“A lot of people didn’t find that was fair because when they moved in they signed that (lease) and said, ‘hey, I’m buying this home and here it as it is, I’m okay with it, you’re okay with it’ and now they say you have to make these changes,” Mills said.

The group established their goal isn’t to be combative, but to find a way to work with management on their concerns.

“I think everyone wants the same things, but there have to be more constructive ways to meet that with some of the demands moving forward,” Kathy Kyle, a person in the neighborhood said.

Mills said Yes Communities is open to them starting the group and has invited them for further discussions.

State Representative Molly Donahue joined Sunday’s meeting. She told TV Nine out of state companies need to be more attentive to residents' needs and maintaining affordable housing in Iowa is imperative.

