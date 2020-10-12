Mild weather will not last

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall a dry and quiet weather pattern stays with us through the week. Ahead of the cold front temperatures remain warm through Wednesday. Moisture is limited so it looks like the front moves through dry. Windy conditions develop both Wednesday and Thursday. Look for gusts on Wednesday between 35 to 40 mph. As the front passes Thursday a strong northwest wind blows in dropping highs into the 50s.

