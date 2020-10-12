Mercy Medical Cedar Rapids announces furloughs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids announced on Friday it will furlough at least 48 workers, some temporarily and others will work fewer hours.

Leaders also announced, in a statement, that 157 staff positions will be required to take more leave, paid or unpaid.

This comes as Mercy faces the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and storm repairs following the August 10 derecho.

Mercy said the furloughs will be in non-clinical areas and some medical areas that have fewer patients right now. The staff being temporarily furloughed will retain their position and benefits while on leave, and will allow Mercy to recall them more quickly as needed.

“This is not what we had envisioned for this year but, unfortunately, it’s something we and so many hospitals are facing right now,” Tim Charles, Mercy’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our full intention is that these temporary changes will strengthen our ability to achieve our mission and serve the community well into the future.”

Mercy also said government support has been limited and has only covered a small fraction of the revenue that has been lost.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.