Marshalltown promotes safety while remembering the life of young boy

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - People in Marshalltown are painting a memorial to remember the life of a young boy.

A driver hit and killed eight-year-old Christian Maxon while he was crossing the street in May 2019.

“He was just the sweetest kid,” Brittany Maxon, Christian’s mother, said. “All he ever did was care about other people.”

A year and a half later, the city and the ‘Marshall County Arts and Cultural Alliance’ is setting out to paint a mural at 11 schools in the town.

His family hopes this acts as a reminder to both children and adults to be more careful, especially around schools.

“How much of a distraction even turning the radio down a little bit is or pushing a preset button or changing your temperature,” Timothy Maxon, Christian’s father, said. “That fraction of a second makes all the difference in a world.”

They’re hoping to have all 11 murals done by the end of next year.

To help fund the murals, click here.

