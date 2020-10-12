Linn County Juvenile Detention Center receives $5,000 grant to provide mental health services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Juvenile Detention Center will collaborate with UnityPoint Health to provide mental health services to the youth in detention after it received a $5,000 COVID-19 relief grant.

This comes as the pandemic has caused the average length of stay for youth at the center to jump from 10 to 12 days, up to 17 to 20 days, according to the JDC. There are also a few youths that have been in detention for anywhere from 60 to more than 120 days.

The center holds youth ages 12 to 17 who have committed a crime and are considered a risk to themselves or the community. The JDC said 27 percent of the youth have expressed that they have had suicidal thoughts recently.

“Many of the youth in our care have experienced significant trauma and they do not have the life experiences to handle the challenges,” said Linn County Juvenile Detention & Diversion Services Director Dawn Schott. “These at risk youth tend to turn to unhealthy coping strategies. The mental health of our residents is an extremely important aspect of stabilization, which is a part of Detention’s mission. This grant will aid in the beginning of collaborated efforts for effective behavioral assessments that could change the trajectory of their lives.”

The grant was provided by The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

