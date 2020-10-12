Kernels plan 2021 return, ask fans for COVID-19 restriction input
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels said they are aiming to return to play in 2021, according to a social media post, and are seeking the input of their fans on their comfort level on various coronavirus-related factors.
The organization made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page, though no specific timeline for the start of a baseball season was given. The club is running a survey until October 26, which features 14 questions to help guide its decisionmaking on COVID-19-related restrictions when fans are allowed to return.
The survey, which can be taken online here, is being conducted in collaboration with Loras College.
