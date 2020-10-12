Kernels plan 2021 return, ask fans for COVID-19 restriction input

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels said they are aiming to return to play in 2021, according to a social media post, and are seeking the input of their fans on their comfort level on various coronavirus-related factors.

The organization made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page, though no specific timeline for the start of a baseball season was given. The club is running a survey until October 26, which features 14 questions to help guide its decisionmaking on COVID-19-related restrictions when fans are allowed to return.

The survey, which can be taken online here, is being conducted in collaboration with Loras College.

Kernels baseball will be back in 2021! As our staff begins to plan and prepare for the upcoming season, we need your... Posted by Cedar Rapids Kernels on Monday, October 12, 2020

