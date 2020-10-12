Advertisement

Kernels plan 2021 return, ask fans for COVID-19 restriction input

A player for the Cedar Rapids Kernels takes a pitch from the West Michigan Whitecaps on May 5, 2018.
A player for the Cedar Rapids Kernels takes a pitch from the West Michigan Whitecaps on May 5, 2018.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels said they are aiming to return to play in 2021, according to a social media post, and are seeking the input of their fans on their comfort level on various coronavirus-related factors.

The organization made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page, though no specific timeline for the start of a baseball season was given. The club is running a survey until October 26, which features 14 questions to help guide its decisionmaking on COVID-19-related restrictions when fans are allowed to return.

The survey, which can be taken online here, is being conducted in collaboration with Loras College.

Kernels baseball will be back in 2021! As our staff begins to plan and prepare for the upcoming season, we need your...

Posted by Cedar Rapids Kernels on Monday, October 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

10 more cases of COVID-19 in the Univ. of Iowa athletics department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Officials with the University of Iowa athletics department said that it received new positive test results for the illness caused by novel coronavirus out of hundreds of overall tests.

Iowa

Big Ten releases week one football matchups, Iowa Hawkeyes to open against Purdue October 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Hawkeyes open their season on October 24 at Purdue at 2:30 p.m.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Mya Strong fundraiser hosts softball tournament for second-consecutive year

Updated: 16 hours ago
Over 25 youth softball teams held a tournament at Prospect Meadows this weekend but it was so much more than your average tournament.

Latest News

Sports

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson switches to vegan diet

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson will have a much different look after switching to a vegan diet this offseason.

Sports

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson switches to vegan diet

Updated: 21 hours ago

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol Fish: Sunday, October 11, 2020

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
Time for the Monday, October 5, 2020, edition of John's Big Ol' Fish!

Sports

Iowa State offense dominates Texas Tech, Cyclones improve to 3-0 in Big 12

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa State improved to 3-0 in the Big 12 after dominating Texas Tech on Saturday, 31-15.

Sports

Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament filled with ranked teams

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Six ranked teams were featured in the Cedar Rapids Jefferson volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Sports

Tipton’s Shumaker and Regina’s Bartles win North Linn Invite

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Solon swept the team titles at the North Linn cross country invite.