Advertisement

Iowa tops 100,000 coronavirus cases as Trump plans rally

President Donald Trump reacts to audience members during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
President Donald Trump reacts to audience members during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - As Iowa surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and remained the fourth-highest state for rate of infection, the mayor of Des Moines expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s rally this week at the city’s airport could become a super-spreader event.

The state averaged 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past four days. On Saturday the state posted 21 more deaths after recording 14 deaths on Friday. on Sunday, the state reported six more deaths. As of Monday, positive cases in Iowa reached 100,052 and 1,464 people have died since the virus surfaced in March.

With polls showing a tight race between the Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, the president plans a Wednesday rally at the Des Moines International Airport. Minnesota officials have tied at least nine cases of COVID-19 to a Trump rally held there in mid-September.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Sports

Kernels plan 2021 return, ask fans for COVID-19 restriction input

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The Cedar Rapids Kernels said they are aiming to return to play in 2021, according to a social media post, and are seeking the input of their fans on their comfort level on various coronavirus-related factors.

Hawkeyes

10 more cases of COVID-19 in the Univ. of Iowa athletics department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Officials with the University of Iowa athletics department said that it received new positive test results for the illness caused by novel coronavirus out of hundreds of overall tests.

Local

Second giveaway of pet food for derecho victims held after high demand at first

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
People recovering from the August 10 derecho were able to get a little peace of mind for their furry friends over the weekend, thanks to some local volunteers and donors.

Latest News

News

Pet food giveaway for derecho victims held on Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Volunteers gave away donated pet food to people still recovering from the August 10 derecho.

News

Mistakes to avoid when casting your ballot this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a few things to keep in mind to make sure your absentee ballot counts.

News

Big Ten releases Iowa Hawkeyes' football schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Big Ten announced the matchups for the first week of games, with the Iowa Hawkeyes set to take on Purdue on October 24.

Iowa

Mercy Medical Cedar Rapids announces furloughs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids announced on Friday it will furlough at least 48 workers, some temporarily and others will work fewer hours.

Iowa

Big Ten releases week one football matchups, Iowa Hawkeyes to open against Purdue October 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Hawkeyes open their season on October 24 at Purdue at 2:30 p.m.

Iowa

432 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The state reported 432 more COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.