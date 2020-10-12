Iowa State Fair to hold virtual butter sculpting class, among others

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair may have been canceled this year, but that hasn’t kept organizers from coming up with activities for Iowans.

The Iowa State Fair is offering an online butter sculpting class at 10 a.m. on October 24.

It’s part of a series of online classes fair organizers will offer this fall.

Other classes include:

Fall table decorating, in November

Chunky Blanket making, in December

Kids in the Kitchen Cooking, in January

Tickets to the online classes cost $10. Click here, to sign up.

For more information, go to IowaStateFair.org.

