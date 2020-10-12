Advertisement

Fauci says he was taken out of context in Trump campaign ad

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new political ad makes it sound like Dr. Anthony Fauci is praising President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic.

Fauci said the ad takes him out of context, and that he’s not endorsing any political candidate.

The infectious disease expert said the Trump campaign is quoting him without his permission.

The new ad airing in Michigan features Fauci during a Fox News interview in March. It shows him saying: “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

Fauci said he was talking about the coronavirus task force’s round-the-clock response to the outbreak seven months ago. He explained that he was not referring to Trump’s overall handling of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Trump responded to Fauci’s complaint about being taken out of context, writing: “They are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words.”

Trump added that he thinks his team has “done a ‘phenomenal’ job, according to certain governors.”

