Des Moines man concerned after mailed ballot returned to him just two days later

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man says he was shocked when the ballot he mailed in was returned to him just two days later.

Steve Fatino said he dropped off his and his brother’s ballots at a mailbox on Wednesday, but it returned to his home on Friday.

The postal worker said he doesn’t know why it happened.

Fatino tells us he doesn’t want this to stop people from mailing in ballots.

“I think that the most important thing that you can do, if you do mail your ballot, is to make sure that you check,” Fatino said. “The County Auditor has a website that you can check and make sure that your ballot has been there.”

Fatino’s brother’s ballot did make it to the Polk County Election Office.

According to Fatino, he was able to call the office and check online, a tool he hopes his story encourages others to use.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.