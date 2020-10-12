City of North Liberty launches project to share first-hand experiences of social injustice

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Quanda Hood lives in North Liberty but works in Cedar Rapids, where one of her many personal experiences with racism took place.

“On my way home, I stopped at a McDonald’s at Exit 13 to get dinner before I got home, and as I was in line paying for my food in the drive-thru a truck spun around," Hood said.

Hood said the person in that truck yelled an expletive out the window followed by the N-word at her.

“The young lady who was taking my debit card was shocked and mortified and apologized profusely, which I appreciated, but I said to her it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last and that’s not what defines who I am," Hood said.

Hood’s story is one several North Liberty residents are sharing through the city’s “I Remember When” project, a story-telling project for people to share real-life experiences of injustice and racism.

“What I have found over my lifetime in talking with people, they often say does it really happen, really how bad is it, and they are surprised when I tell them those stories,” Hood said. “I’m just a mom. I want a good life for my kids.”

Hood said it was important to share this story as people in the community try to continue to work towards equality. One way she and others are doing it is through a group called Better Way Forward, which Hood is a member of. The group was created to collaborate with the administration and the Clear Creek-Amana school board. The group wants to create more forward-thinking, policy in the name of equity and diversity.

Nick Bergus, the City of North Liberty’s Communications Director, said the goal of this project is to help amplify the stories of our community members like Hood. They’ve also tried to do this through listening sessions over the Summer.

“A lot of discussion started in the wake of George Floyd and interest in our community and recognizing that there is systemic injustice and racism that exists and persists, and part of the way we solve that is being part of that solution," Bergus said. “Part of it is understanding what our neighbors are going through so we can be empathetic, and so we can call people out when we seeing people perpetuating this."

Bergus said they know the answer isn’t simple but they plan to do more projects like this to inform city leaders and the community.

“We’re going to continue to look at ways to systemically address it as well as on an interpersonal level,” Bergus said.

For Hood, change starts with everyone, not just those affected.

“The people who have the power to change this are the white folks on our community, who are going to stand up against people saying things like that, against it being it okay and quite frankly putting an administration in place that says they are not going to tolerate it," Hood said.

