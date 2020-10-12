Advertisement

City of North Liberty launches project to share first-hand experiences of social injustice

By Taylor Holt
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Quanda Hood lives in North Liberty but works in Cedar Rapids, where one of her many personal experiences with racism took place.

“On my way home, I stopped at a McDonald’s at Exit 13 to get dinner before I got home, and as I was in line paying for my food in the drive-thru a truck spun around," Hood said.

Hood said the person in that truck yelled an expletive out the window followed by the N-word at her.

“The young lady who was taking my debit card was shocked and mortified and apologized profusely, which I appreciated, but I said to her it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last and that’s not what defines who I am," Hood said.

Hood’s story is one several North Liberty residents are sharing through the city’s “I Remember When” project, a story-telling project for people to share real-life experiences of injustice and racism.

“What I have found over my lifetime in talking with people, they often say does it really happen, really how bad is it, and they are surprised when I tell them those stories,” Hood said. “I’m just a mom. I want a good life for my kids.”

Hood said it was important to share this story as people in the community try to continue to work towards equality. One way she and others are doing it is through a group called Better Way Forward, which Hood is a member of. The group was created to collaborate with the administration and the Clear Creek-Amana school board. The group wants to create more forward-thinking, policy in the name of equity and diversity.

Nick Bergus, the City of North Liberty’s Communications Director, said the goal of this project is to help amplify the stories of our community members like Hood. They’ve also tried to do this through listening sessions over the Summer.

“A lot of discussion started in the wake of George Floyd and interest in our community and recognizing that there is systemic injustice and racism that exists and persists, and part of the way we solve that is being part of that solution," Bergus said. “Part of it is understanding what our neighbors are going through so we can be empathetic, and so we can call people out when we seeing people perpetuating this."

Bergus said they know the answer isn’t simple but they plan to do more projects like this to inform city leaders and the community.

“We’re going to continue to look at ways to systemically address it as well as on an interpersonal level,” Bergus said.

For Hood, change starts with everyone, not just those affected.

“The people who have the power to change this are the white folks on our community, who are going to stand up against people saying things like that, against it being it okay and quite frankly putting an administration in place that says they are not going to tolerate it," Hood said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One-on-one with Theresa Greenfield

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Greenfield discusses political corruption, COVID relief, campaign platforms, and more in a one-on-one interview with TV9.

News

Tree debris pickup reaches 90% of Cedar Rapids streets

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The vast majority of neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids have had their first pass of debris pickup after the August 10 derecho.

National

US Navy holds remembrance of 2000 USS Cole terror attack

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
A ceremony has been held to honor the 17 sailors who died during the terrorist attack on the USS Cole 20 years ago.

National

Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
A Wisconsin judge has upheld Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge.

Latest News

News

Judge upholds mask mandate in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Wisconsin judge has upheld Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge.

News

Non-profit funding retraining for 10 workers who had COVID-19 job losses

Updated: 1 hours ago
A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is launching a new program to help Iowans who may have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

76 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police say 76 people have been arrested during a downtown celebration after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship.

Local

Utility company makes donation to tree charity following derecho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Source
An energy company that serves parts of Iowa has made a donation to a local charity assisting with derecho recovery efforts, company officials said on Monday.

News

North Liberty residents share their experiences surrounding issues of social injustice

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Liberty residents are sharing their own experiences surrounding issues of social injustice.