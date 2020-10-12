Cedar Rapids woman helps people who are homeless for personal reasons.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirsten Lambert started a fundraiser on Facebook to help a group of people who are homeless under a highway overpass near Coe College in Cedar Rapids.

Lambert, who herself was once homeless, believes her faith helped her get out of her car to see if she could help a group of people who are homeless living in tents.

“It’s just my heart you look at these people and you wonder how nobody else has stopped,” she said.

Her fundraiser has raised more than $300 for the group and has helped them put them in a hotel for a night and clothing.

COVID-19 has made it harder for people to get help because many groups require COVID-19 testing. Michael Foreman, who is with the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Midlands, said their program requires applicants to get a COVID-19 test.

“That way the people that are here your able to take care of them and not expose them to something because people can come through the door right away,” he said.

But Lambert’s reason for helping is more personal

“My previous husband past away, my youngest daughter was only six weeks old," she said. "I signed up for college couldn’t pay for the house anymore and ended up living in our car for three to four months.”

Some donors are people who helped Lambert back when she was homeless.

