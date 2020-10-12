Big Ten releases week one football matchups, Iowa Hawkeyes to open against Purdue October 24

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa football team has their schedule.

The Big Ten announced the matchups for the first week of games on Monday. The games begin on October 23.

The Hawkeyes open their season on October 24 at Purdue at 2:30 p.m.

The rest of their schedule is as follows:

Oct. 24 - at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN

Oct. 31 - Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 7 - Michigan State, TBA

Nov. 13 - at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

Nov. 21 - at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 27 - Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 5 - at Illinois, TBA

Dec. 12 - Wisconsin, TBA

Dec. 19 - Champions Week

