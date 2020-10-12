Advertisement

76 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center as Los Angeles Police Department officers try to disperse them, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship.
Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center as Los Angeles Police Department officers try to disperse them, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship.(Christian Monterrosa | AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say 76 people have been arrested during a downtown celebration after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship.

Police say more than 30 buildings and businesses were damaged late Sunday and an unlawful assembly was declared. Causes for arrests included failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer.

Eight officers were treated for injuries and three members of the crowd were taken to hospitals after officers fired so-called less-lethal munitions.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win the NBA Finals in six games.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

