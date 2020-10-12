Advertisement

432 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported 432 more COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 12, the state’s data is showing a total of 100,052 COVID-19 cases and 1,464 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,607 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 864,464 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 449 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 53 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 109 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

