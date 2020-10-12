Advertisement

10 more cases of COVID-19 in the Univ. of Iowa athletics department

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the University of Iowa athletics department said that it received new positive test results for the illness caused by novel coronavirus out of hundreds of overall tests.

The department said that 10 more positive test results among coaches, staff, and athletes were reported between October 5 and October 11. There were also 642 negative tests reported during that same time period. Since the school implemented a testing regime at the end of May when athletics activities resumed, 247 positive tests and 6,247 negative tests have been returned.

Individuals who tested positive will undergo isolation procedures and staff will conduct contract tracing to identify any other potential exposures.

Positive tests identified through the Big Ten Conference’s rapid antigen testing protocol are not included in the above numbers directly, though any positive antigen tests are confirmed using a PCR test. The totals reported by the school reflect the results of PCR tests.

