TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Regina’s Annalee Bartles won the girls' race in the North Linn Invite on Saturday with a time of 19:13. On the boys' side, Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker was victorious with a time of 15:44.3. Solon swept the team titles.

