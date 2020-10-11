Thousands participate in 30th Annual Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It wasn’t the regular Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer, but people still participated virtually.

People walked and ran in their hot pink shirts on their own 5K route throughout the town.

Normally, organizers say around 15,000 people participate.

This year, with the pandemic and the derecho, that number was more than 10,000.

Organizers say the 30th annual event is still meaningful this year, even though they can’t all be together.

“The fact that we were able to pull in more than 10,000 individuals is, just, it’s very amazing to see," said Jeff Decker, race director. “The community support that people still came out in droves to support this event.”

Money raised from the event supports gynecological and breast cancer screenings and diagnostics.

Even with the lower turnout, Decker says they’ll still be able to meet the needs of the community.

