Advertisement

Thousands participate in 30th Annual Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer

By Jackie Kennon
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It wasn’t the regular Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer, but people still participated virtually.

People walked and ran in their hot pink shirts on their own 5K route throughout the town.

Normally, organizers say around 15,000 people participate.

This year, with the pandemic and the derecho, that number was more than 10,000.

Organizers say the 30th annual event is still meaningful this year, even though they can’t all be together.

“The fact that we were able to pull in more than 10,000 individuals is, just, it’s very amazing to see," said Jeff Decker, race director. “The community support that people still came out in droves to support this event.”

Money raised from the event supports gynecological and breast cancer screenings and diagnostics.

Even with the lower turnout, Decker says they’ll still be able to meet the needs of the community.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One-on-one with Sen. Joni Ernst

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sen. Joni Ernst spoke with TV9 in an extended, socially distanced interview ahead of the election.

National Politics

Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MEG KINNARD, Associated Press
South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, with his U.S. Senate campaign reporting he raised $57 million in the final quarter in the race against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham.

Local

Gunshots hit apartment on Cedar Rapids’ southeast side

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are investigating after an incident involving gunfire on Sunday morning.

Iowa

COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 99,000 Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
he Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,2864 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Latest News

Iowa

5th grader welcomed home from hospital with parade

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa town throws parade to welcome home 5th grader from hospital

Local

Free pet food for storm victims

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control will hold a contactless, drive-through pet food giveaway for derecho victims

Iowa

Drake University retires Griff 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Drake University celebrates the change of the harness as Griff 1 retires

News

Linn County Auditor concerned by lack of young people voting

Updated: 20 hours ago

VOD Recording

Proving Grounds Recreation Area

Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday 6p newscast recording

News

Sale helps replace historic home damage

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
'Save CR Heritage' hosted a sale of items salvaged from historic Cedar Rapids homes. The group's vice president said they hoped to help the owners of historic and older homes trying to find rare items to make repairs, following the August 10th derecho.