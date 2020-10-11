Showers and storms possible tonight, cooler and windy for Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We enter a period of transition over the next 24 hours, as our warm and late-summer-type weather comes to an end.

This is thanks to a cold front that will move through the area during the late-night hours tonight or morning hours on Monday. Along with the front comes a chance of rain and some storms, with the best chances coming along and north of Highway 30. An isolated stronger storm is possible with gusty winds, though widespread severe storms are not likely due to the time of day.

Lows reach the low to mid 50s tonight, followed by a cooler day in the upper 60s on Monday with a good deal of sunshine after precipitation ends in the morning.

Temperatures remain above normal through midweek, with some low 70s still possible.

After that, another, stronger front moves through, but with a lack of moisture. Instead, we face highs in the 50s for the remainder of the 9-day forecast, with a modest warm-up possible toward the weekend into the upper 50s.

