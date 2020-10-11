Advertisement

Sale helps replace historic home damage

Old shingles and other vintage items sit on a table at a sale hosted by 'Save CR Heritage' on Saturday, October 10th, 2020.
Old shingles and other vintage items sit on a table at a sale hosted by 'Save CR Heritage' on Saturday, October 10th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Preserving Cedar Rapids history was the goal behind one pop-up shop in the NewBo District Saturday.

“If it’s lost or if it’s damaged, sometimes it can’t be replaced and it’s gone forever," Jay Vavra with ‘Save CR Heritage’ said.

The group works to help preserve historic buildings in the Cedar Rapids community. Vavra said pieces of history were lost following the August 10th derecho.

“A lot of times if you have a historic home, you don’t' want to necessarily put in a brand new vinyl window. You’re looking for an old wooden window, what works with what you already have," he sais.

That’s why outside Little House Artifacts in NewBo on Saturday, ‘Save CR Heritage’ helped homeowners find things like old doors and original wooden windows to make repairs. The sale of curated items all came from salvaged buildings in the Cedar Rapids area, hoping to sell those items right back to the people of Cedar Rapids.

“Our intent is to try and help people that are trying to restore or repair their local homes," Vavra said.

Laura Jacobs of Welman said fortunately her 1920′s bungalow was spared in the derecho. She visited the sale in hopes of finding glass window panes to match her home’s original windows. Jacobs is trying to restore her home, she said she knows how difficult it can be to preserve the past.

“Finding things is really hard, especially we have all of our original windows and we have cracked panes of glass that we are hoping to do is restore thoughtfully," Welman said.

Like Vavra, she hopes older homes damaged in the storm can maintain their architecture.

“Houses aren’t built like that anymore, so it’s important to preserve some of that craftsmanship," she said.

In Cedar Rapids, Aaron Hosman, KCRG-TV Nine News.

