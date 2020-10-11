Nice day before cold front brings rain & storms overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another nice day to end the weekend today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few areas may reach 80, especially towards the south. A few gusty winds up to 25-30 mph are possible in the afternoon, but shouldn’t be too impactful.

We stay dry through the evening tonight, but a cold front pushes in throughout the overnight hours. This will bring a line of showers and a few storms across eastern Iowa through Monday morning. Once the rain moves out, there will be ample clearing in the afternoon, but gusty winds will return. Highs through the middle of the week in the upper 60s, low 70s, and then cooling down in the 50s by the end of the week.

