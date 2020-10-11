Advertisement

Iowa State offense dominates Texas Tech, Cyclones improve to 3-0 in Big 12

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - That season opening loss to Louisiana is now a distant memory for the Iowa State football team. For the first time in 18 years, the Cyclones improved to 3-0 to start Big 12 play after dominating Texas Tech on Saturday, 31-15.

The game didn’t start off the way Iowa State wanted to. The Cyclones attempted a 20-yard field-goal, but Texas Tech blocked it and Zech McPhearson returned it for an 80-yard touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 7-0. The Cyclones responded with 31 consecutive points.

Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He has eight touchdowns through four games.

Iowa State has a bye week next Saturday and then travels to No. 10 Oklahoma State the following week.

