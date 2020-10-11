Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson switches to vegan diet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s not every day you see a football player, especially an offensive lineman, switch to a vegan diet. But that’s what Iowa senior left tackle Alaric Jackson did this offseason.

“To each his own, for the most part,” Jackson said on Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s unusual or anything. I’m just eating food instead of eating meat. Nothing really crazy.”

Jackson said that he still weighs 320 pounds, but just lost body fat. He told his coaches, and the strength and conditioning staff about his diet switch. So far, it seems to be working.

“From our perspective, we’re just trying to help him and coach him to make sure it works in the realm of the sport of football,” said interim strength and conditioning coordinator Raimond Braithwaite. “It’s a challenge, but it’s doable. I support him for becoming a vegan.”

“I don’t think I’ve coached a vegan before,” said Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek. “He no longer appreciates my pictures of meat and the jerky I smoke. He’s not interested in that... He’s got a little bit more energy so maybe there’s something to this. And I’m happy for him.”

Iowa opens the season at Purdue on Oct. 24.

