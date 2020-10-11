Gunshots hit apartment on Cedar Rapids’ southeast side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are investigating after an incident involving gunfire on Sunday morning.

At around 11:23 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to the area of Jane Boyd Community House, located at 943 14th Avenue SE, where multiple people had reported hearing shots being fired. An investigation of the area led to officers discovering shell casings and a nearby apartment, in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE, that had sustained damage from gunfire.

Officers stopped and impounded a vehicle related to the incident. No description of the vehicle was released.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

