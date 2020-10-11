Free pet food for storm victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday October 11th, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control will hold a contactless, drive-through pet food giveaway for derecho victims.

It’s at the group’s location at 7241 Washington View Parkway Southwest. Volunteers will run it from 1 to 3 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis, until they run out of supplies. Masks are required, with people having to remain in their vehicles and allow volunteers to place food in the vehicle.

Purina has donated two pallets of dry dog food and one pallet of dry cat food, and Hill’s Science Diet has donated approximately 2,000 pounds of assorted dog and cat food. Additionally Jonny Cat, World’s Best Cat Litter, and Chewy donated some vouchers for free cat litter, and a small amount of litter and collars/leashes.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.