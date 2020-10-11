Advertisement

Drake University retires Griff 1

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new icon was on Drake University’s campus Saturday.

The school unveiled a new bulldog statue on the new Bulldog Plaza in honor of their live mascot, Griff. Bob and Pam Lee donated the statue.

Drake also celebrated the changing of the harness Saturday. Griff 1, the university’s first live mascot, retired and passed the torch to Griff 2.

“The live mascot really embodies what it means to be a Drake bulldog. He is an ambassador and a representative of the school, and what it means to be a Drake bulldog in everything he does, and everything he says on social media,” said Erin Bell, the live mascot program director.

