COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 99,000 Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,2864 more COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 11, the state’s data is showing a total of 99,620 COVID-19 cases and 1,460 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,261 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 861,857.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.