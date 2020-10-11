Advertisement

5th grader welcomed home from hospital with parade

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) -Family, friends, strangers and even a few celebrities packed the Dallas Center-Grimes High School parking lot Saturday morning to welcome home Mia Evans a Grimes girl with Down syndrome.

Two weeks ago, Mia’s parents took her to the emergency room in Iowa City after she had been complaining about her neck. Doctors told them Mia had atlantoaxial instability. The top vertebrae in her neck was broken and was pinching on her spinal cord. They had to operate as soon as possible.

“She had like 5 days in the hospital before surgery and she’d look out the window and talk about parades,” said Barb Evans, Mia’s mother.

Mia says she loves to watch parades, but wasn’t able to see any this year because of the pandemic. But just a little more than a week after her surgery, Mia got her parade.

