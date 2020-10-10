West Des Moines schools turning snow days to virtual learning days this year

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in a central Iowa school district will have to wait until after class to build a snowman after a snowstorm this year, as district officials announced that snow days will cease to exist for now.

According to television station KCCI, the West Des Moines School district made the announcement in a letter to families on Friday. The district, which is using a hybrid model during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic until January 15, 2021, will shift to online-only learning on days where weather conditions would otherwise have made having classes too dangerous.

“On-site and online students would need to log into Canvas to work on tasks outlined by their teacher and participate in whole class meetings and learning," the district wrote in the letter.

Lone Tree Schools said earlier this week that they were considering using a similar method for snow days this year, following a one-day shift to virtual learning after the district was made aware of a threat made on social media.

