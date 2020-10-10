Advertisement

Victim in semi crash was University of Northern Iowa student

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A freshman at the University of Northern Iowa was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer while outside his car on a highway overpass, authorities say.

Cedar Falls Public Safety says 19-year-old Isaac Roerig of Sioux City, was hit Friday on U.S. 20. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A Facebook post by Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City said Roerig was a 2020 graduate of the school. He was studying music education at UNI.

“This news is truly devastating,” the post reads. "Please keep the entire Roerig family in your prayers as well as our Bishop Heelan community.

