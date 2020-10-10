Advertisement

Using lean cuts of pork during National Pork Month

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - October is National Pork Month, and there are lots of options for people to cook up a meal from lean cuts of pork. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us now with a few ideas.

LEAN CUTS OF PORK

  • Pork Tenderloin 120 3.0 1.0 62
  • Pork boneless top loin chop 173 5.2 1.8 61
  • Pork top loin roast 147 5.3 1.6 68
  • Pork center loin chop 153 6.2 1.8 72
  • Pork sirloin roast 173 8.0 2.4 76
  • Pork rib chop 158 7.1 2.2 56

Pork Tenderloin

Leaner than a boneless, skinless chicken breast. Usually about 1 – 2 pounds (whereas pork loin roast is 2-4 pounds). No waste and very versatile and easy to cook with.

Top Loin Chop (AKA loin chop or America’s Cut)

America’s Cut it 1 ¼" thick top loin chop

Boneless Butterfly Chop (AKA butterfly chop)

Boneless for best value. This is a pork loin slice, cut ¾ the way down. The thicker this chop is cut, the juicier it will be after it’s cooked. Look for a strong pink color with good marbling throughout.

Cooking Tips: Internal temperature should read 145 degrees. 4 ounces of raw, boneless pork should feed four people (3 ounces cooked pork each).

For more information or if you have questions, email Whitney here.

