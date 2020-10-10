Using lean cuts of pork during National Pork Month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - October is National Pork Month, and there are lots of options for people to cook up a meal from lean cuts of pork. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us now with a few ideas.

LEAN CUTS OF PORK

Pork Tenderloin 120 3.0 1.0 62

Pork boneless top loin chop 173 5.2 1.8 61

Pork top loin roast 147 5.3 1.6 68

Pork center loin chop 153 6.2 1.8 72

Pork sirloin roast 173 8.0 2.4 76

Pork rib chop 158 7.1 2.2 56

Pork Tenderloin

Leaner than a boneless, skinless chicken breast. Usually about 1 – 2 pounds (whereas pork loin roast is 2-4 pounds). No waste and very versatile and easy to cook with.

Top Loin Chop (AKA loin chop or America’s Cut)

America’s Cut it 1 ¼" thick top loin chop

Boneless Butterfly Chop (AKA butterfly chop)

Boneless for best value. This is a pork loin slice, cut ¾ the way down. The thicker this chop is cut, the juicier it will be after it’s cooked. Look for a strong pink color with good marbling throughout.

Cooking Tips: Internal temperature should read 145 degrees. 4 ounces of raw, boneless pork should feed four people (3 ounces cooked pork each).

For more information or if you have questions, email Whitney here.

