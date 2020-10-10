Second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths added in a 24-hour period

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hospitalization metrics showed slight improvement as cases of, and deaths from, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported, according to state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,315 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 98,356 since the pandemic began. 75,938 people were considered recovered from the disease.

An additional 21 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1,454. This is the second-highest total number of deaths from COVID-19 in a 24-hour reporting period, surpassed only by 23 in the 24 hours before 10:30 a.m. on September 5.

450 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 11 since Friday morning. 101 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. 40 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of two. 63 new patients were admitted to hospitals due to the disease during the last 24 hours, somewhat lower than the previous reporting period’s 77 new patients.

6,628 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 19.8%. A total of 855,596 tests have been processed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.