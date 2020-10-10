Property damaged in Cedar Rapids shots fired incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a report of gunfire on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police officers were sent to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of 16th Street NE. The officers located evidence of the incident, including damage to nearby property.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. No arrests have been made, nor any information about a potential suspect made public.

