Advertisement

Property damaged in Cedar Rapids shots fired incident

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a report of gunfire on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police officers were sent to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of 16th Street NE. The officers located evidence of the incident, including damage to nearby property.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. No arrests have been made, nor any information about a potential suspect made public.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Marion Police Department to hire crisis counselor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Marion Police Department to hire crisis counselor

News

Marion Police Department Crisis Counselor

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Delay in second stimulus bill impacting local businesses

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The Iowa Restaurant Association says the longer bars and restaurants are without financial help, the more likely it is more than 20% won’t survive the pandemic.

Local

Delay in second stimulus bill impacting local businesses

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

Local

New Dubuque County COVID-19 data shows higher infection rates in rural areas

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
New COVID-19 data shows rural areas in Dubuque County are seeing higher infection rates than urban areas.

Investigation

Nonprofits caught off guard, unprepared and unaware of need for help after derecho

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Event to replace historic home damage

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
This weekend, a Cedar Rapids group wants to help people find some historical pieces the derecho may have damaged.

Local

Black Hawk and Scott County Auditors sued from a group with connections to a conservative group

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The specific grant was given to counties to help offset the costs of running elections during a global pandemic.

Local

City of Dubuque Health Department seeking dog involved in biting incident

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is seeking information regarding a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, at about 2:30PM in the area of Flora Park, near the Skate Park.

Local

American Airlines announces November and Thanksgiving schedule between Waterloo and Chicago

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Recently, American Airlines provided notice to Waterloo City and Airport officials regarding the flight schedule from Waterloo to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, effective Wednesday, November 4th, and in time to schedule Thanksgiving Holiday Travel.