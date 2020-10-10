Advertisement

President Trump to hold Des Moines rally on Wednesday, campaign says

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Iowa, less than two weeks after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Trump’s campaign announced the stop at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday, October 14, at 6:00 p.m. It will be a general admission event, with registration available on the campaign’s website.

The doors to the event will open at 3:00 p.m.

Trump has been eager to return to campaigning after being sidelined due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospital stay. He is speaking at an event at the White House on Saturday, and plans on holding rallies in Florida on Monday and Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

