One more warm day, then rain chances return and we cool down this week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, lows cool into the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. Cloud cover will be on the increase across eastern Iowa tonight with partly cloudy skies expected through the day Sunday.

Temperatures should still make it back into the mid and upper 70s across most of the area with a few low 80s possible in our southern zone. South or southeasterly winds shouldn’t be much of a bother, but could gust to about 25 or 30 MPH at points in the afternoon, calming after sunset.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, a cold front will bring scattered showers and the chance for some garden variety thunderstorms to the state. These look to last through Monday morning, becoming mostly sunny into Monday afternoon.

Temperatures behind the front will return closer to average, topping out in the upper 60s early in the workweek.

Another cool down is expected by the end of the week, knocking our highs down into the 50s.

