New Dubuque County COVID-19 data shows higher infection rates in rural areas

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jolene Steffensmeier has owned her hair salon, Jolene’s Hair Styles, in Farley for over 30 years.

She said she spends more time there than in her own home. That was until the pandemic hit.

“Not being able to go to work for two months, I have never, ever been away from my business no longer than a week of vacation in the whole 36 years that I have been in business," she said.

Steffensmeier said she altered her work schedule to allow for social distancing by spreading out appointments.

“I started work earlier in the morning and then I did not get work done until later in the night, which I have never done the whole 36 years,” she explained.

But when it comes to masks, she leaves it up to the customer.

“I will always wear one if I know it is an older person that has got health issues, but I pretty much ask the customer how they want me to either wear one or not,” she said. “As far as me sanitizing, I do that, but the mask, you know, I tell them to hold it over their face if they want to, but most of them really say they are over it."

Dubuque County has started reporting COVID-19 data by zip code. That data shows higher percentages of the population in smaller towns have contracted the virus when compared to urban areas.

For example, data shows that in zip code 52001, which covers parts of Dubuque and Sageville, 3.8 percent of the population has been infected with COVID-19.

On the other hand, zip code 52046 covers Farley. That is a much smaller area, but 5.6 percent of the population has contracted the virus at some point.

Mary Rose Corrigan, a public health specialist with the Dubuque County Public Health Department, said people in rural towns cannot let their guard down.

“That shows we are all vulnerable to this virus and we all need to adhere to the public health measures,” she said.

Corrigan explained it is especially important for people to follow safety guidelines because hospitalization rates in the county have increased 76 percent in the last month.

She said mayors in small towns could reconsider the option of implementing a face mask ordinance like the one in place in the city of Dubuque.

“We know that in public health generally, community-wide sustained policy is what effects change,” she explained. “And policy often means an ordinance, a mandate, or a law and, although we want to hope and think that our citizens will do everything cooperatively and in their best interest, we know that that does not always happen.”

