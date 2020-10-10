Marion Police Department to hire crisis counselor

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the past five years, the Marion Police Department has spent 7,700 hours handling calls related to mental health that say they might not be fit to respond to.

That’s why the Marion City Council is approving a partnership with Foundation 2 to hire a crisis counselor.

Officer Tom Daubs, with the Marion Police Department, says it is too early to tell how the new position is going to work, but hopes it is similar to that of the crisis counselors in Cedar Rapids.

Those counselors ride with an officer or drive their car and respond when the call involves someone having a mental health crisis. He says adding this crisis counselor position is going to help police continue to do police work rather than to help at a scene they might not be equipped or trained on how to handle.

“We’ll be able to have someone ride along with us and be there when a situation occurs,” says Officer Daubs.

“We have a person that can go out and provide expert assistance and get the help they need,” says Drew Martel.

The Marion PD and Foundation 2 will work together to hire someone before the end of the year.

