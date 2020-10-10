Advertisement

Delay in second stimulus bill impacting local businesses

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Restaurant Association says the longer bars and restaurants are without financial help, the more likely it is more than 20% won’t survive the pandemic.

Laurel Williams, co-owner of Great Harvest Bread Co., says the first round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that her business got was a lifesaver.

“It was a shock, in March, to go from normal one week to boom, down to half," says Williams.

She says sales are recovering thanks to loyal customers, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy. “We’re heading into our busy season. But we’ll see how the pandemic continues to affect people. If there’s another spike, I don’t know. We’ll see,” says Williams.

The Iowa Restaurant Association says there’s a desperate need for another stimulus bill, and another round of PPP, across the state. In March, it estimated nearly 20% of bars and restaurants wouldn’t survive the pandemic. President and CEO Jessica Dunker says if financial help doesn’t come soon, Iowa could start to see closure numbers reach national levels, which she says are closer to 1/3 or even half of bars and restaurants closed down.

Doug Neumann, Executive Director at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, says many businesses are struggling with not knowing if they’ll get help. No stimulus bill means they can’t make a plan...good or bad. “Once businesses know what the circumstances are and what factors they have to consider, they can make good business decisions. So really what’s damaging in this lingering debate is the uncertainty. Do we have it, do we not have it? If there is a stimulus bill what’s in it, what’s not in it. And it’s really impacting businesses ability to make good decisions and move ahead,” says Neumann.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance has been heading efforts to get the community to support local businesses. As a result of the pandemic, they launched the Rally C.A.P. initiative in June. Neumann says it’s been a success in helping local businesses stay open, and that community support has been crucial during the pandemic. “We have to think about those businesses right now. Businesses need you now,” says Neumann.

Williams agrees that the community has been a necessary and important support during the pandemic. She says she’s also worried for her customers if a second stimulus bill doesn’t get passed, saying “People who are losing their jobs of have been out of work don’t have money to spend at businesses like ours. So the passing of the bill in that way seems really important to me, because as the whole economy kind of grinds to a halt, small businesses are going to go out because people can’t afford to shop with us.”

