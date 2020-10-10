Another nice day to start the weekend with warm temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An excellent weather weekend is ahead for us, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures continuing. Expect highs into the 70s on both days with an occasional breeze.

A storm system generates the potential for showers and storms on Sunday night, with the northern half of the area favored most for that activity. The front associated with that system sweeps through the area in the morning on Monday, ending the rain chance and replacing it with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the week, and then turn even cooler still as we head toward the back half. However, as it stands right now, the only significant chance of precipitation comes early, with mostly dry weather through the remainder of the 9-day as highs slip back toward the 50s by Friday.

