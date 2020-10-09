White House Coronavirus Task Force: Iowa still in red zone, has had many preventable deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The White House Coronavirus Task Force says Iowa is still in the red zone for the number of COVID-19 cases, with many preventable deaths.

According to a report released this week, Iowa has the sixth highest rate of new cases in the nation, with 200 new cases per 100,000 population last week. The national average is 90 new cases per 100,000.

The report indicates Iowa is in the yellow zone for the positivity rate, which is between 5% and 7.9%.

The report says long-term care facilities, in particular, have been hard hit.

During the week of September 21st, 12% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case. 28% had at least one new staff case. And 5% had at least one new resident death.

The report recommended Iowa continue testing at high levels and push for mask use in all public settings.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.