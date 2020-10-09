Advertisement

Warm & breezy day, wildfire smoke causing hazy skies

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s area-wide, with a few areas possibly reaching the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Keep in mind, average highs this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s. We may see a bit of hazy skies at times due to wildfire smoke, and that may impact how high temperatures rise. Winds will be from the southwest on Friday and could get breezy at times with gusts up to 30mph.

Overnight, we drop into the mid to upper 50s. Staying dry and warm through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds build in Sunday evening and rain chances increase heading into Monday. Then temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
A warm Friday ahead, but sunshine will be filtered due to wildfire smoke.

Forecast

Warm and breezy today, great weekend ahead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day with breezy conditions and highs into the 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
It'll be warm and breezy today with highs into the 80s.

Forecast

Warmest day of the week comes Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Temperatures tonight stay above average falling into the mid to upper 50s into the overnight hours with mostly clear skies. Our warmest day of the week comes tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Our warmest day of the week comes Friday with breezy southwest winds.

Forecast

Sunny and mild again today, 80s likely Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the 70s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
We're sunny and mild yet again today.

Forecast

Dry and warm weather continues

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 40s across the area tonight with mostly clear skies.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
Dry and quiet weather continues, but wildfire smoke could cause filtered sunshine tomorrow.

Forecast

Warm and pleasant through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Above average temperatures and sunshine continue across eastern Iowa into the upcoming weekend.