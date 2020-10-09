Warm & breezy day, wildfire smoke causing hazy skies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s area-wide, with a few areas possibly reaching the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Keep in mind, average highs this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s. We may see a bit of hazy skies at times due to wildfire smoke, and that may impact how high temperatures rise. Winds will be from the southwest on Friday and could get breezy at times with gusts up to 30mph.

Overnight, we drop into the mid to upper 50s. Staying dry and warm through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds build in Sunday evening and rain chances increase heading into Monday. Then temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s next week.

