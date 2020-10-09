Advertisement

Warm and breezy today, great weekend ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and breezy conditions are still on track for today. Plan on highs in the 80-85 range with winds gusting above 30mph this afternoon. While warm, these highs will likely fall just short of records across much of the area. Our weekend weather continues to look great as well with highs well into the 70s both days. A chance of showers still exists on Monday with gusty winds possible as our cold front moves through. Highs next week will probably stay in the 60s with lows into the 40s. Aside from that rain chance on Monday, we have a pretty dry pattern in front of us. Have a great weekend!

It'll be warm and breezy today with highs into the 80s.

Warmest day of the week comes Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Kalie Pluchel
Temperatures tonight stay above average falling into the mid to upper 50s into the overnight hours with mostly clear skies. Our warmest day of the week comes tomorrow.

Our warmest day of the week comes Friday with breezy southwest winds.

Sunny and mild again today, 80s likely Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the 70s.

We're sunny and mild yet again today.

Dry and warm weather continues

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 40s across the area tonight with mostly clear skies.

Dry and quiet weather continues, but wildfire smoke could cause filtered sunshine tomorrow.

Warm and pleasant through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
By Jan Ryherd
Above average temperatures and sunshine continue across eastern Iowa into the upcoming weekend.

Above average temperatures and sunshine continue across eastern Iowa into the upcoming weekend.

Another mild day

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:14 AM CDT
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another sunny and mild day.