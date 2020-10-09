Warm and breezy today, great weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and breezy conditions are still on track for today. Plan on highs in the 80-85 range with winds gusting above 30mph this afternoon. While warm, these highs will likely fall just short of records across much of the area. Our weekend weather continues to look great as well with highs well into the 70s both days. A chance of showers still exists on Monday with gusty winds possible as our cold front moves through. Highs next week will probably stay in the 60s with lows into the 40s. Aside from that rain chance on Monday, we have a pretty dry pattern in front of us. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.