Vandals cause up to $75,000 in damage to High Trestle Trail in Ankeny

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Ankeny are looking for two people who vandalized an extension to High Trestle Trail in the 300 block of Southwest Ordinance Road.

KCCI is reporting the two vandals rode their bikes on the trail’s newly poured concrete right across from the Ankeny Police Department. The couple also carved their initials in the cement.

Police said the cost of replacing the cement will be up to $75,000.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

