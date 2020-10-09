Storm response update from the City of Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion, working with Southern Disaster Recovery, has completed the first two passes of tree and non-tree storm debris collection following the Aug. 10 derecho.

To date, about 800,000 cubic yards of tree debris have been processed at the City’s reduction site. Residents should place any remaining debris (both tree and non-tree) at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. Debris should be placed in the right of way, between the curb and the sidewalk. This collection applies only to items damaged in the Aug. 10 storm. Organic debris must be piled separately from items intended for the landfill.

Electronics, appliances and hazardous materials cannot be discarded through curbside collection. They must be properly disposed of at the Linn County Solid Waste Agency on County Home Road.

Crews expect the final pass to be completed relatively quickly. If items are not placed at the curb by Oct. 19, they become the responsibility of the property owner.

The City also announced the reopening of several community parks and trails. All Marion parks, except for Legion Park, Elza Park and Starry Baseball Complex have reopened. In addition, the Grant Wood Trail and portions of Boyson Trail have reopened. Some segments of Boyson Trail remain closed due to construction and resurfacing projects. Park and trail users are reminded to observe posted signage.

