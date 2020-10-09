Questions on healthcare, pandemic draw disagreements in second debate between Hart, Miller-Meeks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart squared off in their second debate Thursday, vying to represent Iowa’s second congressional district in Washington, D.C.

Democrat Dave Loebsack, who has held the seat since 2007, is retiring at the end of this term.

The debate, hosted by KCRG-TV9 and The Gazette at the TV9 studio, was moderated by KCRG’s Chris Earl and The Gazette’s James Q. Lynch.

The debate started affably and remained so for most of its hour-long duration, with both Hart and Miller-Meeks giving similar answers on some questions, like the need for another pandemic relief bill and their disappointment in it not being passed.

The night’s first — and arguably most contentious — disagreement came during a question about a statewide mask mandate.

Miller-Meeks, who currently serves as a member of the Iowa Senate, said she adheres to COVID precautions and recommendations, including wearing a mask and encouraging others to do so, but believes the act of forcing people to wear a mask is unenforceable itself.

“The fact is that, Sen. Miller-Meeks, you stood on the Senate floor and told your Senate colleagues that they did not need to wear a mask,” said Hart, who served in the Iowa Senate from 2013 to 2019. "We’ve known from the very beginning — "

“Excuse me, I said you do not need to wear a mask if you’re socially distanced,” Miller-Meeks interrupted. “I read the CDC guidelines, so the CDC guidelines specifically say if you cannot physically separate, then wear a mask.”

Each candidate later had an opportunity to clear up attack ads aimed against them.

Hart’s focused on her backing a Republican healthcare bill in the Iowa state legislature in 2018.

“You don’t have to believe me,” Miller-Meeks said to Hart. “You can believe Fred Hubbell, your running mate, who said that bill would deny coverage for preexisting conditions, and there’s only one person on this stage today that has voted to deny coverage for preexisting conditions, and that’s Rita Hart.”

“I did not vote to deny anybody any kind of healthcare,” Hart responded. “Not one person was denied healthcare because of that plan. What it did do was give people in my district an opportunity to get insurance who would not otherwise have it, and I will never be sorry that I did something in favor of my constituents.”

Miller-Meeks responded to claims that she has accepted campaign donations from businesses in the healthcare industry.

“I would say you have to look at my FEC report, and there’s no contributions from Wellmark or Humana or United Healthcare or Aetna or any of the other large medical insurance companies,” Miller-Meeks said.

Hart then turned that response into a conversation on the Affordable Care Act, saying she’s in favor of improving the ACA but claimed Miller-Meeks isn’t.

“My opponent has consistently been in favor of repealing the ACA, which would take millions of people off their health insurance and would not hold insurance companies accountable for preexisting conditions,” Hart said.

“Even last week, at Ben Kieffer ‘River to River’ [on Iowa Public Radio], I have never been in favor of repeal, I have always said reform,” Miller-Meeks argued.

The final back-and-forth of the night came on the topic of China, one of the country’s major trade partners, especially for Iowa farmers, but also considered a “bad actor” on issues like human rights.

Hart said the US should’ve aligned itself with other nations before entangling in a trade war with China.

“I think the United States being a leader has helped other countries come along,” Miller-Meeks said.

“I think that the United States being a leader and not doing this very well has probably caused other countries to say, ‘Hey, we ought to go about this a little differently,’” Hart countered.

“I would disagree with that, and farmers wanted China to be taken on. For decades, they’ve told me this,” Miller-Meeks responded.

The candidates differed on whether a COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory, with Hart saying yes and Miller-Meeks saying no, but both women said they would receive the vaccine themselves when it becomes available.

